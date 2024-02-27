Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Terex were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Terex by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 287,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Terex by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Terex by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

TEX opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

