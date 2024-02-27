Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,781.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,592.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,540.56. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,312.00 and a 12 month high of $1,809.67.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.