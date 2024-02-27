Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,689,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.