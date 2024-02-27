Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $146.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average is $133.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

