Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $22.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NCLH
Norwegian Cruise Line Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Live Nation stock rides the pent-up demand for live events
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.