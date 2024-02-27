Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 105 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock valued at $213,763,876. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $158.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

