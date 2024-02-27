Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 114 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 642,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IDCC opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

