Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 182 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.
Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %
Paychex stock opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.56. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.
Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity at Paychex
In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
