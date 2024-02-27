Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 188 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 904.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 225.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

BCO stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $90.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

