Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 45 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $569.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $579.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

