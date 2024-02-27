Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 80 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $243.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $245.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

