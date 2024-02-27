Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 837 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.4 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

