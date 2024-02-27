Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 851 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SLM were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SLM by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SLM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SLM by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

