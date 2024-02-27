Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 96 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $238.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $240.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.63.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

