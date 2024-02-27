Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 416.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 904,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 729,636 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

