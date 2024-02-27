Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys New Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after buying an additional 1,272,322 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 276,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,230 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 459.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 636,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 522,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 420.5% during the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.