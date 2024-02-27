Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,946,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,405,948.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,264 shares of company stock valued at $23,200,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCFS opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

