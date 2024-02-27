Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,152,000 after buying an additional 223,447 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

