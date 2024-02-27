Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $101,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,425,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $927,210,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after purchasing an additional 475,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $718,622,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $191.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.09 and a 1 year high of $193.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.34 and its 200-day moving average is $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

