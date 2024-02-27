Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $125,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.82 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.78 and a 200-day moving average of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

