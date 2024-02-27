Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $67,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,147 shares of company stock worth $14,664,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

