Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Paper were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

