Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $77,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

United Airlines stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

