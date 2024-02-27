Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $80,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Atkore were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,220 shares of company stock worth $19,949,687. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atkore

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock opened at $160.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $165.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.45.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.