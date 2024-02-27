Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cintas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cintas by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $633.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $636.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.