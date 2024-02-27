Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $87,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,445 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

