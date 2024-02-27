Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $95,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $112.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average is $91.84. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

