Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $97,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

