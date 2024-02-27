Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 1,816.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,816,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $16,959,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Laureate Education by 7,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,439,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after buying an additional 1,419,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Laureate Education by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,383,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 1,087,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $9,410,265.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405,616 shares in the company, valued at $240,377,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 721,141 shares of company stock worth $9,418,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Laureate Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.72. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.39 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

