Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

