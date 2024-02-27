Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sempra were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sempra Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of SRE opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
