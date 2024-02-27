Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,321,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Acuity Brands by 64.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

AYI stock opened at $244.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $245.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

