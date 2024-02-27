Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $66,000 in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $255,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $32,611,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 8.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 134,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 709,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 89,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $66,603.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,299.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $66,603.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,299.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $598,144.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,277.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 813,691 shares of company stock worth $12,243,778. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.