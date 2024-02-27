Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 211 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $159.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average of $132.27. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -287.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

