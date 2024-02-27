Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 4,959 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 45,081.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Toast were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Toast Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TOST opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

