Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 522 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,824,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,974,000 after purchasing an additional 605,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.