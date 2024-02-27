Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 82 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGM opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $122.10 and a 12 month high of $198.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

