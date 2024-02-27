Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,292,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,953,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 792,059 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,002,000 after purchasing an additional 597,958 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

