Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,863 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $192.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

