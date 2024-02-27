Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.86. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.