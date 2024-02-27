Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 483 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $289.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.75. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $219.44 and a one year high of $291.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

