Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $261.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $261.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,762. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

