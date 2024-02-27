Patterson Companies (PDCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Patterson Companies has set its FY24 guidance at $2.35-2.45 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.