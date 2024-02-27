Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 368.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $122,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.
