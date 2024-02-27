Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 368.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

