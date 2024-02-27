Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 39.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,404.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $409.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

