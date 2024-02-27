Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $603.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.87.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

