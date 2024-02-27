Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Sells 7,677 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $603.19 and its 200 day moving average is $507.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

