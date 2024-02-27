Piper Sandler Upgrades Unity Software (NYSE:U) to Neutral

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Price Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.52. Unity Software has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $100,358.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,111,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,147,511.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $51,787.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,156 shares of company stock worth $11,994,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 212,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,158 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 69.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,431,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,335,000 after acquiring an additional 998,467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,064.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 84.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69,515 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.