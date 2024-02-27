Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.94.

PLNT opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

